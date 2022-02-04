IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Fort Worth resident plays ice hockey in street during Texas freeze

    00:39

  • Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins

    00:55

  • Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida

    00:55

  • West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'

    01:05

  • Hikers in New Mexico, California rescued on the same day in two separate incidents

    02:24

  • WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

    01:23

  • Pittsburgh mayor: Infrastructure funding is 'critical' after bridge collapse

    01:24

  • Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park

    01:14

  • Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site

    00:46

  • Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish

    00:54

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order

    01:32

  • Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.

    01:37

  • Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice

    04:46

  • California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor

    01:19

  • Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas

    05:16

  • Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker

    03:39

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum

    01:08

  • Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

    02:58

  • Drone video shows major train derailment in Indiana

    00:53

Live Video

Watch live: Biden signs executive order on Project Labor Agreements

Watch live coverage as President Biden signs an executive order on Project Labor Agreements to lower costs and improve quality of federal construction projects.Feb. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Fort Worth resident plays ice hockey in street during Texas freeze

    00:39

  • Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins

    00:55

  • Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida

    00:55

  • West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'

    01:05

  • Hikers in New Mexico, California rescued on the same day in two separate incidents

    02:24

  • WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All