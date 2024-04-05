IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden speaks after visiting site of Baltimore bridge collapse
April 5, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

    00:52

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

    00:52

  • Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car

    02:07

  • 7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds

    00:41

  • Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:35

  • NTSB chair speaks about Baltimore bridge collapse investigation

    02:01

  • NTSB aerial video shows Baltimore bridge after cargo ship crash

    01:12

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

    02:10

  • Secy. Buttigieg says rebuilding Baltimore bridge 'will not be easy'

    04:23

  • Maryland Gov. Moore pledges air, land and sea resources for missing workers

    04:38

  • NTSB says Baltimore bridge search and rescue is priority, situation is fluid

    02:39

  • Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse

    18:58

  • Massive engineering task lies ahead after the Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:27

  • Biden on bridge collapse: 'The people of Baltimore can count on us'

    04:14

  • 'Just a real loud boom': Teen describes being awakened by Baltimore bridge collapse

    02:41

  • ‘Could never imagine:’ Baltimore resident describes moment he heard bridge collapse

    01:27

  • Officials searching for victims in Baltimore bridge collapse

    06:26

  • Maryland official: Bridge collapse is a 'search and rescue operation'

    03:42

  • Video shows Maryland bridge collapsing after ship collision

    00:54

  • California mountain lion attack leaves man dead and his brother hospitalized

    01:37

Live Video

Live / Biden speaks after visiting site of Baltimore bridge collapse

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks after visiting the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore and receiving an operational briefing on efforts to remove the wreckage and reopen the port.April 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

    00:52

  • Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza

    00:52

  • Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car

    02:07

  • 7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds

    00:41

  • Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:35

  • NTSB chair speaks about Baltimore bridge collapse investigation

    02:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All