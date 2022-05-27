- UP NEXT
'Lost Lake Fire' rages along California-Arizona border00:33
Tears, candles at memorial for school shooting victims in Uvalde00:51
Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting01:03
Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started01:14
Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response05:44
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’03:22
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’03:44
Videos show witnesses questioning police response at Uvalde shooting02:16
'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter00:32
Vigils held to honor Texas school shooting victims01:15
‘Today we are acting’: Biden signs executive order on policing reform02:31
Boyfriend of Texas suspect’s mother speaks out on shooting00:34
Beto O'Rourke: 'Now is the time to stop the next shooting'01:12
'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims01:44
Texas Gov. Abbott: Government must 'do a better job' to address mental health01:17
'Nothing has changed': Broward County sheriff calls for action after school shooting in Texas01:35
Kate Moss: Johnny Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs’02:31
Indian students hold candlelit vigil for Texas school shooting victims00:37
Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting00:38
Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control00:54
