IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden speaks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture
May 17, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms

    00:35

  • WATCH: California firefighters rescue dog trapped inside wall

    00:58

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

    01:18

  • Jimmy Carter’s grandson says former president’s life is nearing ‘the end’

    00:48

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage

    01:11

  • Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders

    02:07

  • Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win

    02:16

  • Video shows dead whale on the bow of a cruise ship docking at New York City

    00:32

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • ‘It must stop’: Biden condemns antisemitism and calls out college protests

    01:27

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

  • Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle

    00:32

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'scream' outside Columbia University president's home

    00:31

  • New Jersey house explosion kills at least one

    00:56

  • Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests

    09:39

  • Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment

    01:01

Live Video

Live / Biden speaks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.May 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms

    00:35

  • WATCH: California firefighters rescue dog trapped inside wall

    00:58

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

    01:18

  • Jimmy Carter’s grandson says former president’s life is nearing ‘the end’

    00:48

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All