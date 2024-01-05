- UP NEXT
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Iowa school shooting01:11
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death01:51
Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing01:41
Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff01:00
Video shows car engulfed in flames after collision in Rochester, N.Y.00:43
Civil rights leader removed from theater over seating issue02:10
GOP Gov. DeWine announces veto of Ohio bill restricting gender-affirming care03:05
Californians flee from big waves as water breaks over a sea wall00:35
SpaceX launches secretive X-37B space plane into orbit01:52
Drone video shows remote part of Navajo Nation, Wide Ruins01:42
Photographer Cecil Williams to expend South Carolina’s civil rights museum01:35
One person fatally shot inside Florida mall, suspect still at large02:14
Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California00:52
WATCH: Deer airlifted in Utah to have GPS collars fitted00:41
Americans released from Venezuela jail express gratitude after arriving in Texas02:00
Investigation underway in Philadelphia news helicopter crash that killed two01:08
Five wolves released in Colorado as part of reintroduction plan00:59
Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in Georgia election worker defamation case04:37
Eyewitness video shows a fierce fire after a small plane crashes in North Carolina00:36
- UP NEXT
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Iowa school shooting01:11
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death01:51
Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing01:41
Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff01:00
Video shows car engulfed in flames after collision in Rochester, N.Y.00:43
Play All