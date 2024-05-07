IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden speaks on antisemitism at Holocaust remembrance ceremony
May 7, 2024
Biden speaks on antisemitism at Holocaust remembrance ceremony

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Annual Days of Remembrance ceremony. Biden is expected to call on Americans to condemn antisemitism and draw parallels between the Holocaust and Hamas' attack on Israel.May 7, 2024

