- UP NEXT
Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles00:59
Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party00:54
‘I can’t say it's easy’: Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin01:49
Bodycam footage captures deputy shooting armed man in Orlando01:05
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen01:37
Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee01:08
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
Bodycam shows the moment a Black pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor's flowers04:23
Dashcam video shows Paul Pelosi taking field sobriety test01:52
Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed01:16
Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate00:48
Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers' use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks' death02:06
Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home00:51
Officials 'believe' they found body of missing California teen in lake02:34
Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest00:48
Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles01:53
Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid01:35
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds01:14
Latina soprano Nadine Sierra details family influence on career, playing in 'Lucia di Lammermoor'04:10
‘No one knew how to react’: Eyewitness recalls Salman Rushdie stabbing at New York amphitheater01:27
- UP NEXT
Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles00:59
Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party00:54
‘I can’t say it's easy’: Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin01:49
Bodycam footage captures deputy shooting armed man in Orlando01:05
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen01:37
Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee01:08
Play All