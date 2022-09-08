IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died

Live / Watch live: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Watch live coverage and reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96. Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen after members of the royal family traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side.Sept. 8, 2022

