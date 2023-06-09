IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Read the full indictment in the Trump classified documents case

    Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires seen from the International Space Station

    01:03

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19

  • Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

    01:30

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Canada's uncontrolled wildfires spread across the country

    01:03

  • New York City mayor urges residents to stay indoors due to 'hazardous' air quality

    00:54

  • 'Stay indoors': Gov. Hochul urges as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York

    01:30

  • Over 600 firefighter personnel sent to combat Canadian wildfires, White House says

    00:49

  • New York City afternoon skies get an orange tinge due to Canadian wildfires

    00:44

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Videos capture sonic boom heard across Washington Metropolitan area 

    00:32

  • Fire at oil tank farm prompts evacuation orders in Louisiana

    00:48

  • Private flight carrying four astronauts returns to Earth after mission to International Space Station

    01:09

  • Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft

    00:52

  • Slow search for possible survivors continues after Iowa collapse

    03:40

  • Surveillance footage shows moment gunfire erupts on Florida beach

    01:08

  • Watch: Woman rescued from partly collapsed Iowa building

    01:01

  • Nikki Haley takes aim at transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney

    01:44

  • 'We will act': Biden marks anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

    07:23

  • 'A massive loss': Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to news of Tina Turner's passing

    00:55

Live Video

Live / Coverage of Trump classified documents indictment

Watch live coverage as former President Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with his alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents.June 9, 2023

