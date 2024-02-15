IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Odysseus' successfully launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    00:47

  • Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • Video appears to show moments after Kansas City bystanders tackled a suspect

    00:48

  • Kansas City police: One dead, multiple injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

    01:54

  • Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire

    02:07

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57

  • People around the world send Valentine’s Day mail to ‘Sweetheart City’

    01:02

  • Los Angeles police arrest two suspects in shooting spree that killed four people

    03:04

  • Video shows the moment a jet crashes into a Florida highway

    00:54

  • Houston increases security at places of worship after megachurch shooting

    02:20

  • FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting

    02:33

  • Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization

    02:23

  • Runaway kangaroo gives officers the runaround in Florida

    01:28

  • Kobe Bryant's statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:16

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    08:58

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30

  • How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

    03:06

  • L.A. firefighters hoist man from fast-moving river

    00:35

  • Creek overtops bridge in Santa Barbara during California storm

    00:48

  • How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11

Live Video

Live / Fulton County hearing on misconduct allegations against Fani Willis

Watch live coverage as the judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former President Trump holds a hearing on misconduct allegations against District Attorney Fani Willis.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    'Odysseus' successfully launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    00:47

  • Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • Video appears to show moments after Kansas City bystanders tackled a suspect

    00:48

  • Kansas City police: One dead, multiple injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

    01:54

  • Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire

    02:07

  • Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    05:57
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All