    Witness recounts locking eyes with Uvalde shooter outside school

    01:51

  • Watch: Video shows moments from fatal crash in Chicago that killed 1, injured 10 officers

    02:07

  • 'System error': Texas lawmaker says 911 calls from Uvalde did not reach school police chief

    03:21

  • Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’

    00:56

  • Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case

    01:28

  • Biden honors U.S. service members who ‘risked all and gave all’ during Memorial Day remarks

    04:27

  • Trump calls for more school security, change to mental health approach during NRA speech

    02:01

  • ‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

    02:10

  • Texas official details timeline of 911 calls during Uvalde school shooting

    02:16

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57

  • Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30

  • Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56

  • 'Lost Lake Fire' rages along California-Arizona border

    00:33

  • Tears, candles at memorial for school shooting victims in Uvalde

    00:51

  • Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

    01:03

  • Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

    01:14

  • Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’

    03:22

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’

    03:44

Live / Watch live: House Oversight Committee holds hearing on gun violence

Watch live coverage as the House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on gun violence with testimony from a mother of a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, a pediatrician and parents of victims from Uvalde and the Buffalo police commissioner.June 8, 2022

