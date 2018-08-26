Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Special Report: Jacksonville police report multiple dead at Madden tournament
Police in Jacksonville, Florida, reported "multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported" at Jacksonville Landing, a downtown marketplace hosting a video game tournament on Sunday.
Mass shooting at Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville01:50
Video shows moment shots are fired at Jacksonville shooting02:10
Flake: Only 'isolated voices' in Senate calling for firing Sessions01:28
Pope Francis vows to rid the church of ‘scourge’ of sexual abuse00:30
A look back at John McCain’s historic and patriotic legacy04:11
Hurricane Lane weakens, but Hawaii flood threat remains01:51
Play All