Live Video

Watch live: Jan. 6 committee considers recommending Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress

Watch live coverage as the January 6 select committee holds a meeting to consider recommending Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Trump, for contempt of Congress. This comes after he refused to further cooperate with their investigation into the Capitol riot.Dec. 13, 2021

