IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo00:44
Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'02:04
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood00:57
Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight01:21
Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas01:36
Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright04:31
Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas00:32
Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise04:01
Christmas house lights - and crowds - return to Dyker Heights01:34
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe04:00
6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast00:33
Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport00:50
Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright01:08
‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright03:16
How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm03:45
An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?03:42
Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures00:58
Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes01:33
Caught on camera: Smash and grab thieves rob California jewelry kiosk00:39
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado00:39
Watch live: Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged for sex trafficking.Dec. 29, 2021
UP NEXT
Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo00:44
Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'02:04
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood00:57
Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight01:21
Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas01:36
Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright04:31