IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of federal sex trafficking charges for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses

  • UP NEXT

    Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

    02:04

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:57

  • Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight

    01:21

  • Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas

    01:36

  • Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

  • Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas

    00:32

  • Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    04:01

  • Christmas house lights - and crowds - return to Dyker Heights

    01:34

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

    04:00

  • 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast

    00:33

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

    00:50

  • Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

    01:08

  • ‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:16

  • How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45

  • An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?

    03:42

  • Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures

    00:58

  • Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes

    01:33

  • Caught on camera: Smash and grab thieves rob California jewelry kiosk

    00:39

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

    00:39

Live Video

Watch live: Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged for sex trafficking.Dec. 29, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

    02:04

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:57

  • Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight

    01:21

  • Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas

    01:36

  • Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All