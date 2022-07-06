IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia's mayor 'waiting for something bad to happen all of the time'

    00:50

  • Two dead after unrelated drownings in Virginia Beach

    02:08

  • At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade

    05:08

  • At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show

    01:09

  • 'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera

    01:12

  • Watch: Bison gores Yellowstone visitor

    01:06

  • Vigil held for victims of San Antonio big rig trailer

    00:42

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

    00:43

  • Thousands march in pride parades across the country

    01:26

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son

    00:50

  • Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home

    00:39

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Jury reaches verdict in Nipsey Hussle murder trial

Watch live coverage as the jury's verdict in the Nipsey Hussle murder trial is read to the court.July 6, 2022

