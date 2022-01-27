IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live: Justice Breyer announces retirement from Supreme Court at White House
Watch live coverage as President Biden makes an appearance with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as he is set to announce he will retire at the end of the Supreme Court term.Jan. 27, 2022
