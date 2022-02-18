Watch live: Kim Potter is sentenced in killing of Daunte Wright
Watch live coverage as former Minnesota police officer, Kim Potter, is sentenced for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December.Feb. 18, 2022
