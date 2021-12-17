IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Watch live: Kim Potter testifies in trial on Daunte Wright's death

Watch live coverage as former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter takes the stand in the trial over Daunte Wright's death. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright.Dec. 17, 2021

