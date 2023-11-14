IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'I chose to fight’: Martha McSally speaks out about being sexually assaulted

    01:50

  • Los Angeles medical examiner investigator caught stealing items from deceased

    01:18

  • Video shows moment child is found in secret closet in Arkansas

    00:58

  • Obama says it is 'hard to be hopeful' amid Israel-Hamas war 

    04:03

  • 'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting

    04:48

  • U.S. attorney speaks after Sam Bankman-Fried guilty verdict

    02:09

  • Matthew Perry fans pay tribute by leaving flowers at ‘Friends’ apartment

    00:48

  • ‘This is not my time’: Mike Pence suspends 2024 bid

    01:34

  • 'Robert Card is dead': Maine governor announces death of mass shooting suspect

    03:10

  • Police: Hundreds of tips being investigated in Maine shootings

    02:12

  • Maine State Police break down timeline of Lewiston shooting

    05:22

  • 'He was close. Very close': Eyewitness at Maine bowling alley shooting

    00:57

  • Report: Police believe they know the identity of Maine shooting suspect

    02:19

  • Maine’s new law partially decriminalizing sex work is not what it seems

    07:21

  • Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas

    03:24

  • Suspect named in fatal shooting of Maryland judge

    01:50

  • Biden addresses the nation on support for Israel and Ukraine amid both wars

    15:04

  • Full interview: Natalee Holloway's mother reacts to killer's confession

    21:08

  • Pentagon: U.S. warship shot down drones and missiles fired from Yemen

    02:10

  • WATCH: Noisy protest in Chicago in support of Palestinians

    00:53

Live Video

Live / Thousands attend 'March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.

Watch live coverage as thousands of demonstrators attend the "March for Israel" rally in Washington, D.C., to protest against antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 14, 2023

