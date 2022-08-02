IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Man rescues grandmother and family from flooded Kentucky home

    00:44

  • Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.

    02:38

  • Biden announces death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    07:17

  • Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

    01:03

  • 'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase

    05:57

  • Watch: Bodycam captures moments of Georgia woman who died after falling out of police car

    05:23

  • Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

    00:50

  • Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding

    02:02

  • Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’

    01:56

  • Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million

    00:58

  • Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.

    01:14

  • Statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart unveiled in the Capitol

    00:48

  • Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach

    00:34

  • Watch: Floodwaters submerge cars in St. Louis after record-breaking rainfall

    01:09

  • Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

    00:18

  • CIA Director Burns reflects on Putin’s mindset, Ukraine war

    02:31

  • Watch: Suspect on foot tries to evade New York police officer on horseback

    00:31

  • Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, no injuries reported

    00:36

  • Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting

    03:07

  • Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding

    00:40

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Meet the Press Election Night Special

Watch live coverage with primary results from Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, and Kansas hosted by NBC News' Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker.Aug. 2, 2022

