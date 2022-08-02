- UP NEXT
Watch: Man rescues grandmother and family from flooded Kentucky home00:44
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
Biden announces death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri07:17
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'01:03
'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase05:57
Watch: Bodycam captures moments of Georgia woman who died after falling out of police car05:23
Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist00:50
Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding02:02
Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’01:56
Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million00:58
Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.01:14
Statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart unveiled in the Capitol00:48
Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach00:34
Watch: Floodwaters submerge cars in St. Louis after record-breaking rainfall01:09
Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat00:18
CIA Director Burns reflects on Putin’s mindset, Ukraine war02:31
Watch: Suspect on foot tries to evade New York police officer on horseback00:31
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, no injuries reported00:36
Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting03:07
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding00:40
