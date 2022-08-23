IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate

    00:48

  • Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers' use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks' death

    02:06

  • Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism

    00:57

  • Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home

    00:51

  • Officials 'believe' they found body of missing California teen in lake

    02:34

  • Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

    00:48

  • Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53

  • Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid

    01:35

  • Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds

    01:14

  • Latina soprano Nadine Sierra details family influence on career, playing in 'Lucia di Lammermoor'

    04:10

  • ‘No one knew how to react’: Eyewitness recalls Salman Rushdie stabbing at New York amphitheater

    01:27

  • Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant reveals FBI seized multiple sets of classified documents

    05:31

  • Listen: 911 audio reveals police response to stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

    05:18

  • Watch: Salman Rushdie carried into helicopter after being stabbed at lecture

    01:46

  • Wildfire fueled by high winds burning on Hawaii’s Big Island

    00:59

  • Analysis: What DOJ expects to find in FBI warrant issued for Mar-a-Lago search

    01:53

  • AG Garland says he ‘personally approved’ decision to seek search warrant for Mar-a-Lago

    03:51

  • Video shows collapsed carriage horse on NYC street

    01:29

  • Watch: Beto O’Rourke calls out heckler laughing during Uvalde remarks

    01:07

  • Pelosi says delegation trip to Taiwan supported 'status quo'

    01:08

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Meet the Press Election Night Special

Watch live coverage with primary results from New York, Florida, and more hosted by NBC News' Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker.Aug. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate

    00:48

  • Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers' use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks' death

    02:06

  • Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism

    00:57

  • Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home

    00:51

  • Officials 'believe' they found body of missing California teen in lake

    02:34

  • Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All