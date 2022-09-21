IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New York AG sues Trump, his children and their company on charges of large-scale business fraud

  • UP NEXT

    U.N. secretary general says ‘polluters must pay’ extra tax on profits of fossil fuel firms

    05:00

  • Feds charge 47 people for fraud over exploiting $250M out of pandemic program for feeding children

    01:43

  • Watch: Puerto Rico bridge swept away by floodwaters

    00:44

  • Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico

    01:24

  • Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state

    00:54

  • Philadelphia drag performer dies mid-performance, cause of death not released

    00:41

  • Mississippi governor: ‘We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson’

    02:42

  • Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby

    01:23

  • Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:37

  • Fetterman defends abortion at Pennsylvania rally: 'Women are the reason we can win'

    02:51

  • DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation

    01:32

  • Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed during robbery in L.A. parking lot

    01:07

  • Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap

    01:14

  • Watch: Moments from ceremonies marking 21 years since 9/11 attacks

    02:24

  • Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy  

    01:17

  • Watch: Video shows shooter in Phoenix fire multiple rounds in rampage that killed 2

    03:31

  • Watch: Harry Styles leads applause for Queen Elizabeth II at Madison Square Garden concert

    00:34

  • Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles

    00:59

  • Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party

    00:54

  • ‘I can’t say it's easy’: Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin

    01:49

Live Video

Live / Watch live: New York Attorney General announces lawsuit against former President Trump

Watch live coverage as New York Attorney General Letitia James announces a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his three adult children, alleging business fraud.Sept. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.N. secretary general says ‘polluters must pay’ extra tax on profits of fossil fuel firms

    05:00

  • Feds charge 47 people for fraud over exploiting $250M out of pandemic program for feeding children

    01:43

  • Watch: Puerto Rico bridge swept away by floodwaters

    00:44

  • Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico

    01:24

  • Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state

    00:54

  • Philadelphia drag performer dies mid-performance, cause of death not released

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All