  • UP NEXT

    Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

  • Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas

    00:32

  • Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    04:01

  • Christmas house lights - and crowds - return to Dyker Heights

    01:34

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

    04:00

  • 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast

    00:33

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

    00:50

  • Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

    01:08

  • ‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:16

  • How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45

  • An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?

    03:42

  • Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures

    00:58

  • Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes

    01:33

  • Caught on camera: Smash and grab thieves rob California jewelry kiosk

    00:39

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

    00:39

  • Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast

    00:49

  • 'It's going to get better': Mayfield residents survey tornado wreckage

    01:37

  • Video captures destruction, damage to Kentucky church after deadly tornadoes

    00:39

  • Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Illinois

    00:42

  • Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute

    00:37

Live Video

Watch live: NORAD tracks Santa Claus as he travels across the world

Follow along with North American Aerospace Defense Command as Santa Claus travels around the world delivering gifts with the help of his reindeer.Dec. 24, 2021

