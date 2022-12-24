- UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York00:56
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:13
Gov. Abbott reassures Texas residents on reliable power grid amid cold conditions02:02
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold00:50
Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation12:12
'This was criminally reckless': Father of Highland Park shooter charged in July 4 attack02:01
Twitter suspends journalists who have been covering Elon Musk and the company00:38
Watch: Two rescued after vehicle drops 250 feet off road in Angeles National Forest01:13
Watch: Greedy bear snatches Chick-fil-A off front porch00:31
Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled, John Boehner pays tearful tribute01:50
Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language00:56
'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado00:52
'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill01:21
Watch: Patti Labelle rushed off stage amid bomb threat at Milwaukee show00:56
Watch: Drone video shows major oil spill in Kansas00:55
Watch: Brittney Griner arrives on U.S. soil after prisoner swap00:30
Watch: Russian TV shows moment Griner, Bout are swapped01:47
Mother of girl allegedly killed by FedEx driver: ‘I was robbed of watching her grown up’03:20
Blinken praises Brittney Griner’s 'strength and resilience' after prisoner swap02:33
- UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York00:56
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:13
Gov. Abbott reassures Texas residents on reliable power grid amid cold conditions02:02
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold00:50
Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation12:12
Play All