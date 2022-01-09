IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'You wanted Harry in your corner': Biden remembers Sen. Reid at memorial service

    03:52

  • Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress

    04:59

  • Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife

    00:42

  • 'Nothing so frightening as a fire': Biden speaks to families impacted by Colorado wildfires

    02:22

  • Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway

    00:52

  • WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

  • Video shows multi-vehicle pileup on snowy Kentucky highway

    01:25

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims

    00:42

  • Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

    03:23

  • Watch: Time-lapse video captures Washington's huge snowstorm

    00:38

  • 'Battle of Snomicron' snowball fight takes place on National Mall

    00:53

  • Eagles fan falls from FedEx Field stands near Jalen Hurts

    00:30

  • 1 accounted for, 2 still missing in Colorado fire aftermath

    02:51

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

    02:04

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:57

  • Watch: Passengers argue over masks, woman apparently slaps man on Delta flight

    01:21

  • Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas

    01:36

  • Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

    04:31

Live Video

Watch live: Officials hold press conference after Bronx fire kills 19

Watch live coverage as officials give updates on the Bronx apartment building fire that left 19 dead including nine children.Jan. 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'You wanted Harry in your corner': Biden remembers Sen. Reid at memorial service

    03:52

  • Obama: Sen. Harry Reid always chose progress

    04:59

  • Missouri man sentenced to 28 years for murdering wife

    00:42

  • 'Nothing so frightening as a fire': Biden speaks to families impacted by Colorado wildfires

    02:22

  • Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway

    00:52

  • WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks for ‘life behind bars’ for men convicted in her son’s killing

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All