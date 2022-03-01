Watch live: President Biden delivers 2022 State of the Union address

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The president’s address comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the Covid-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.
March 1, 2022
