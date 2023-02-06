IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Live / President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union address as he discusses issues facing the nation including the economy, infrastructure investments, immigration, police reform and gun safety.Feb. 6, 2023

State of the Union live updates

