Watch Live: President Trump hosts a celebration of America

President Trump will be hosting a celebration of America with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus performing at the White House. The event was previously set to feature the Philadelphia Eagles before the Super Bowl champions were disinvited by the president.Jun.05.2018

