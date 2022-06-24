IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son

    00:50

  • Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home

    00:39

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • Watch: Large bear strolls around Florida neighborhood

    00:57

  • Utah fire reignites, spreads rapidly amid severe weather and heat wave

    00:48

  • Police give timeline of Alabama church shooting that left two people dead

    02:07

  • Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36

  • Watch: Golden State Warriors fans celebrate NBA Championship title

    01:05

  • VP Harris launches task force to ‘address online harassment and abuse’

    03:27

  • Luttig: Trump, allies are ‘clear and present danger to American democracy’

    04:02

  • Witnesses describe ‘heated’ phone call between Trump, Pence on Jan. 6

    04:52

  • Various Trump advisors acknowledge vice president has no authority to reject electors

    03:53

  • Luttig says Constitution, U.S. laws did not support VP counting ‘alternative electoral slates’

    04:28

Live Video

Live / Watch live: Protesters gather outside Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Watch live coverage from the scene outside the Supreme Court as demonstrators gather after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights are wiped away.June 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Watch: Vermont man uses excavator to stop troopers from arresting his son

    00:50

  • Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home

    00:39

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All