Watch live: Bob Dole lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Share this -
copied
Watch live coverage as Bob Dole lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98.Dec. 9, 2021
Watch: Broadway theaters dim lights in Stephen Sondheim tribute
00:37
Watch: YouTuber finds submerged car of teens who vanished 21 years ago in Tennessee
02:07
Vehicle hangs on rocks just 50 yards from brink of Niagara Falls
00:51
Elon Musk: 'It might be better' if Build Back Better doesn't pass
00:52
'Hard to comprehend': Community stunned by arrest of man accused of murdering his wife
01:00
Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car