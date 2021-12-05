IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Hard to comprehend': Community stunned by arrest of man accused of murdering his wife

    01:00

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    04:05

  • Fauci: Omicron variant in U.S. found in person who traveled to South Africa

    01:45

  • Police officer shoots man in wheelchair nine times after allegedly stealing toolbox, brandishing knife

    00:51

  • Biden offers condolences to families impacted by fatal Michigan school shooting

    00:51

  • Knife-wielding person fatally shot after trying to enter San Diego Marine Corps base

    00:50

  • ‘The baby girl is coming’: Delta passenger details giving birth on plane

    00:45

  • Fiery demonstration warns of Thanksgiving turkey frying

    00:25

  • Watch: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery trial

    05:39

  • Men found guilty in Ahmaud Arbery trial expected to receive lengthy prison sentences

    05:15

  • NASA launches DART mission in first asteroid deflection test

    01:52

  • Waukesha parade death suspect charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide

    01:20

  • Suspect charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide in Waukesha parade incident

    03:51

  • Waukesha eyewitness: It could have been us

    01:13

  • Video shows moment SUV plows into crowd at Wisconsin parade

    01:30

  • Watch: Armored truck spills money on freeway, drivers hop out to collect cash

    00:52

  • How did lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse effectively argue for self-defense?

    06:25

  • Analyzing jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges

    05:01

  • Watch: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as jury reads verdict

    02:01

Live Video

Watch live: Sen. Bob Dole dead at age 98

Bob Dole, WWII hero and former Republican presidential candidate, has died at age 98.Dec. 5, 2021

  • 'Hard to comprehend': Community stunned by arrest of man accused of murdering his wife

    01:00

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Biden hosts National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    04:05

  • Fauci: Omicron variant in U.S. found in person who traveled to South Africa

    01:45

  • Police officer shoots man in wheelchair nine times after allegedly stealing toolbox, brandishing knife

    00:51

  • Biden offers condolences to families impacted by fatal Michigan school shooting

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All