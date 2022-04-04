IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of powerful storm in Arkansas

    01:11

  • Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans

    01:28

  • Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas

    01:08

  • ‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

    00:56

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • Watch: Rare wolverine captured in Utah

    01:18

  • Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas

    00:58

  • Watch: Video shows Wisconsin crime lab destroy the Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

    01:28

  • ‘I am innocent and I am not suicidal!’: Jussie Smollett has outburst in court

    02:04

  • Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace

    01:06

  • Wife of Capitol rioter found guilty says husband is ‘being used as an example’

    00:47

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51

  • White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’

    03:33

  • Watch: Florida man appears to steal crossbow by stuffing it down his pants

    00:48

  • Stray dog in California reunited with family after going missing 12 years ago

    01:15

  • Watch: Bodycam shows police, bystanders rescue two children from Arizona apartment fire

    01:47

  • Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer

    01:15

  • Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate

    00:55

  • Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision

    00:48

  • Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate

    02:10

Live Video

Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee meets to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

Watch live coverage as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets to vote on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.April 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Drone video shows aftermath of powerful storm in Arkansas

    01:11

  • Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans

    01:28

  • Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas

    01:08

  • ‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

    00:56

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • Watch: Rare wolverine captured in Utah

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All