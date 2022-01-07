IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live: Sentencing for men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery
Watch live coverage as Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are sentenced for killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020.Jan. 7, 2022
