IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

    02:09

  • Man accused of killing 8 in Illinois was related to victims, police say

    02:20

  • Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation

    01:13

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

    00:49

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

    01:08

  • Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami

    00:33

  • AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims

    01:41

  • WATCH: Video shows Philadelphia bus slide on ice and crash into a fire hydrant

    00:31

  • WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City

    00:37

  • Country artist Jelly Roll testifies on fentanyl crisis: 'Time for us to be proactive'

    05:50

  • Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company town hall

    01:04

  • Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

    02:12

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20

  • ‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece

    03:01

  • WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon

    00:36

  • Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says

    01:18

  • 'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01

  • David Soul, 'Starsky and Hutch' star, dies at age 80

    00:47

Live Video

Live / Tech executives testify at Senate hearing on child safety

Watch live coverage as tech CEOs including, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and X’s Linda Yaccarino, testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on protecting children from exploitation online.Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

    02:09

  • Man accused of killing 8 in Illinois was related to victims, police say

    02:20

  • Elon Musk says he is ‘Jewish by association’ during antisemitism conversation

    01:13

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

    00:49

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All