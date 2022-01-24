IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order01:32
Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.01:37
Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice04:46
California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor01:19
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas05:16
Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker03:39
Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 202101:30
Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum01:08
Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine02:58
Drone video shows major train derailment in Indiana00:53
Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic01:51
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat00:53
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC00:45
Watch: Responders administer CPR to girl that fell through ice at pond in Colorado01:20
June 2021: Penn. state lawmaker proposes bill for strengthening smoke alarm requirements02:03
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Bronx apartment fire00:42
Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate national championship win00:33
Drone video shows 27 rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin01:32
Watch live: Trading on big board as Dow plunges by more than 1,000 points
Watch live coverage of trading on the big board after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 1,000 points.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order01:32
Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.01:37
Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice04:46
California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor01:19
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas05:16
Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker03:39