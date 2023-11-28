IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live / Tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Watch live coverage as former first lady Rosalynn Carter is remembered during a private tribute service in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and other current and former politicians will be in attendance.Nov. 28, 2023

