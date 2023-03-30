IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch live coverage as a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Trump for falsifying business records. The indictment comes from an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.March 30, 2023

