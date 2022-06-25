IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Video

Live / Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy interviewed by Richard Engel

Watch NBC News’ Richard Engel interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of the Aspen Ideas festival. NBCUniversal News group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas. The interview will air Tuesday, June 28.June 25, 2022

