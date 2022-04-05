Watch live: Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council after accusing Russia of genocide
Watch live coverage as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers remarks before the U.N. Security Council as international outrage continues to grow over the Russian attacks in Bucha, Ukraine.April 5, 2022
