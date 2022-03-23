Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
UP NEXT
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas01:08
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35
Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South04:22
Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways01:59
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25
Texas wildfires force more evacuations01:17
Tornado warnings in effect across the South01:16
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly01:30
Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two01:11
Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water00:35
At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway00:26
South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes01:19
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels05:04
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols03:38
Southern states see major downpours and hail01:24
Watch: Newsroom in Japan experiences 7.3-magnitude earthquake01:22
Severe storm hazards threaten the South01:00
Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru01:08
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
NBC affiliate WDSU captured the moment a tornado touched down in New Orleans. The tornado can be seen passing through the city’s ninth ward.March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
UP NEXT
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas01:08
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35
Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South04:22
Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways01:59
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25