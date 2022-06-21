- Now Playing
Watch: Officer tells Black man during traffic stop ‘This is how you guys get killed’01:51
- UP NEXT
Ex-Philadelphia police officer charged in shooting death of 12-year-old01:29
Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police07:12
Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man01:46
Houston police release body cam video showing aftermath of fatal officer-involved crash01:24
WATCH: Bodycam videos show Colorado officers evacuating residents during Marshall Fire02:07
Bodycam videos show L.A. SWAT team rescue woman from hostage situation00:55
Spotlight PA reporter breaks down revelations of new video showing teen shot by police03:21
Indianapolis police sergeant facing charges after bodycam shows excessive force03:09
Bodycam shows moments a man who is deaf was arrested by Idaho Springs police officers02:02
Video shows police rescuing animals at shelter where dozens died in fire01:44
Investigation into Aurora police finds racial bias patterns, practices01:55
Watch: Black Army veteran fatally shot outside home by Newton police in N.J.02:04
Video shows moment Georgia police fatally shoot driver on side of road01:13
Body cameras show San Diego police fatally shoot armed man in back after foot chase01:53
Video shows Miami officers kicking, punching two men in violent arrest01:16
Bodycam video shows Daytona beach police confront man who later shoots officer in head01:05
Video shows Florida trooper tasing 16-year-old outside of girlfriend's home00:53
'Do a head shot!': Bodycam shows owner asking police to kill pet chimpanzee after attack02:17
Video of Alabama police kicking man while being arrested draws criticism01:49
- Now Playing
Watch: Officer tells Black man during traffic stop ‘This is how you guys get killed’01:51
- UP NEXT
Ex-Philadelphia police officer charged in shooting death of 12-year-old01:29
Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police07:12
Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man01:46
Houston police release body cam video showing aftermath of fatal officer-involved crash01:24
WATCH: Bodycam videos show Colorado officers evacuating residents during Marshall Fire02:07
Play All