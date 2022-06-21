Watch: Officer tells Black man during traffic stop ‘This is how you guys get killed’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows a Miami police officer telling Gerardson Nicolas, a Black man, during a traffic stop, “This is how you guys get killed out here.” The officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation is underway. WTVJ’s Heather Walker reports.June 21, 2022

