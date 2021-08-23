Watch: Black Army veteran fatally shot outside home by Newton police in N.J.

Body-worn camera videos show the moments a Black Army veteran was shot and killed by Newton Police outside his home in New Jersey. The man’s wife called 911 concerned about his behavior saying that he was leaving the house with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene as the man was pulling out of his driveway and shouted for him to get out of the vehicle. After briefly going into the back seat, the man got out of the driver's side with an object in his hand. Two officers fired their guns at him, striking the truck and fatally wounding the veteran. The incident is under investigation.Aug. 23, 2021