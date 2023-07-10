IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Teen girl missing for two weeks was found at a military base, raging floodwaters in New York and Logan Paul's energy drink could be investigated

NBC News

Ten injured during Monday's running of the bulls in Pamplona

00:42

Ten people were injured, six of whom were taken to a hospital, but nobody was gored during Monday's bull run at the San Fermin fiesta in Pamplona, Spain.July 10, 2023

