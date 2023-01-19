IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use

    01:49

  • Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting

    01:44

  • Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation

    01:49

  • Immigration records show Rep. Santos' mother wasn't in U.S. on 9/11

    02:06

  • Search warrant for apartment of Idaho murder suspect unsealed

    02:12

  • DOJ arrests and charges cryptocurrency exchange founder with money laundering 

    01:26

  • Four church members killed, pastor injured in Texas plane crash

    01:38

  • How law enforcement charged Ana Walshe's husband with murder without locating her body

    04:39

  • Search crews join effort to find missing Texas woman

    01:28

  • Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old

    01:39

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

    01:51

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

  • Doorbell video appears to show Solomon Peña looking for Debbie O’Malley

    00:37

  • Authorities asking for public’s help in murder of 6 in California

    01:50

  • Suspect arrested after video shows man attempting to grab barista from drive-thru window

    01:59

  • House GOP announces new committee assignments

    02:59

NBC News Channel

Watch: Police chase stolen tractor driving erratically

01:19

Police chased a man driving a stolen tractor in North Carolina. The tractor was reportedly driving erratically in a parking lot and struck several vehicles, a church, and a police vehicle. Officials shot at the tractor’s tires to stop it. The driver jumped off the vehicle wielding a knife and officers took him into custody using a taser.Jan. 19, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use

    01:49

  • Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting

    01:44

  • Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation

    01:49

  • Immigration records show Rep. Santos' mother wasn't in U.S. on 9/11

    02:06

  • Search warrant for apartment of Idaho murder suspect unsealed

    02:12

  • DOJ arrests and charges cryptocurrency exchange founder with money laundering 

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All