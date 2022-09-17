IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Power outage during tropical storm Fiona press conference in Puerto Rico

Watch: Power outage during tropical storm Fiona press conference in Puerto Rico

Video shows a power outage during Governor Pedro Pierluisi's press conference, where he was preparing the citizens of Puerto Rico for the impact of tropical storm Fiona.Sept. 17, 2022

