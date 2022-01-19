Watch President Biden's full press conference marking first year in office

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch President Biden's full press conference marking first year in office01:57:57
Biden on passing Build Back Better: We'll have to 'break it up'01:17
Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine02:58
'What are you for?': Biden criticizes Republicans for blocking legislation05:33
Biden discusses 'year of enormous progress' at press conference04:50
Biden set to give news conference as he marks one year in office05:08
Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency02:07
Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office05:06
Biden's push for sweeping voting rights legislation hits stumbling block02:35
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation04:31
Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: 'I’m tired of being quiet!'02:54
Biden to face challenges in push to change Senate filibuster rules02:33
Biden supports 'changing Senate rules' to pass voting rights bill04:18
'The battle for the soul of America is not over': Biden touts voting rights04:18
Biden, Harris lay wreath at crypt of Martin Luther King Jr.00:58
U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia01:43
'You wanted Harry in your corner': Biden remembers Sen. Reid at memorial service03:52
'Nothing so frightening as a fire': Biden speaks to families impacted by Colorado wildfires02:22
President Joe Biden took questions for nearly two hours in a press conference marking his first year in office. Jan. 19, 2022
