Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes
March 8, 202403:40

  • Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

    01:07:47

  • Rep. Judy Chu praises Biden's State of the Union speech

    05:12

  • 'He didn't unite the country' : Rep. Donalds reacts to State of the Union

    06:09
    Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

    03:40
    Biden boosts bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

  • Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

    17:27

  • Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

    02:57

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    04:58

  • Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    03:47

  • Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

    05:40

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

    02:43

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

    01:02

  • Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education

    03:59

  • Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’

    03:42

  • Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing

    01:30

  • Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'

    01:08

  • Biden highlights recovery of Illinois auto plant: ‘Unions built the middle class’

    02:31

  • Biden touts capping insulin cost to $35 'for every American that needs it'

    03:42

  • Biden says Americans are 'writing the greatest comeback story never told'

    05:35

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

    03:34

NBC News

Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

03:40

Watch key moments from President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address. The president discussed issues facing the nation at home and abroad, from the Israel-Hamas conflict to reproductive rights.March 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

