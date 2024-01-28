IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Protesters throw soup at the glass in front of the 'Mona Lisa'

00:47

Video shows two protesters hurling soup at Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting and calling for the right to sustainable food systems. The protesters, who represented the French organization "Riposte Alimentaire," were taken away by Louvre security guards.Jan. 28, 2024

