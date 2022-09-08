Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's life through the years

U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign03:03
Watch: Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth's death posted at Balmoral Castle01:10
Archive: Queen Elizabeth II was a frequent visitor to the U.S.04:09
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 9601:56
- Now Playing
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's life through the years04:40
- UP NEXT
Before she was queen: The early life of Queen Elizabeth II02:11
Royals rush to Scotland to be at Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside00:56
Royal expert talks process of succession in British monarchy03:21
British PM Liz Truss makes statement regarding Queen’s health04:55
Prince Charles, Camilla on the way to Balmoral to see the Queen02:22
Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says02:33
Queen Elizabeth's doctors say they are 'concerned for her health'01:38
Queen makes appearance amid renewed royal tensions03:28
All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK03:14
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK amid royal fallout02:09
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ reveals its Prince William and Kate actors00:49
Queen cancels appearance at beloved event due to mobility issues01:51
Queen to break tradition, appoint British PM in Scotland not London01:10
Remembering Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death02:53
25 years after Diana's death, her sons pay respects separately02:40
U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign03:03
Watch: Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth's death posted at Balmoral Castle01:10
Archive: Queen Elizabeth II was a frequent visitor to the U.S.04:09
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 9601:56
- Now Playing
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's life through the years04:40
- UP NEXT
Before she was queen: The early life of Queen Elizabeth II02:11
Play All