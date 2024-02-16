IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard
Feb. 16, 202402:15
Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard

02:15

Cellphone and Ring doorbell footage captured the moments when police located and arrested an armed robbery suspect who was hiding in the backyard of WTVJ’s Marissa Bagg’s home in Fort Lauderdale.Feb. 16, 2024

