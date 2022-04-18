Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview

At least seven killed in Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine00:37
4 missiles strike Lviv as Russia claims it controls Mariupol02:49
Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview00:58
Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms01:44
Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition02:33
Mariupol’s last stand02:25
Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’00:48
Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West02:00
‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’01:54
Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine04:40
An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught01:41
Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture02:22
Zelenskyy calls situation in Mariupol 'inhuman'01:40
Russia launches new attack on capital city02:30
Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine11:23
‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says02:50
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks02:40
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO00:58
U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship02:13
